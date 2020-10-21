Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JCTCF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.68. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 5.74% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

