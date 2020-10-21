JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Update

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 33,333 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $87,999.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at $96,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 200,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,954. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 26.38%. Research analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JMP shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

