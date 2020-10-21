John Nigel Ward Acquires 10,000 Shares of Acorn Income Fund Limited (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) Stock

Acorn Income Fund Limited (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) insider John Nigel Ward purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

Shares of LON AIF opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 258.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.60. Acorn Income Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 418 ($5.46). The company has a market cap of $39.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Acorn Income Fund Limited (AIF.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.65%.

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

