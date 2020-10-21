JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) a €170.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) received a €170.00 ($200.00) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €149.55 ($175.94).

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €128.80 ($151.53) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €135.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €142.74.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.