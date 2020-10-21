JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.62 on Wednesday, hitting $147.21. The stock had a trading volume of 173,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,605. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 243.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

