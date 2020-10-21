JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $615.00 Price Target for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $615.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.65.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $575.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $508.05 and a 200 day moving average of $466.97. The company has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

