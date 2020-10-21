Julian Dunkerton Acquires 91,817 Shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 91,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £137,725.50 ($179,939.25).

Julian Dunkerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Julian Dunkerton purchased 29,216 shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £44,992.64 ($58,783.17).

On Thursday, September 24th, Julian Dunkerton bought 148,177 shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £207,447.80 ($271,031.88).

Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. Superdry plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.85.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

