Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 855,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 733,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $467,700.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kaman by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after acquiring an additional 38,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kaman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

