Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to “Outperform”

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BEN. Bank of America raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

