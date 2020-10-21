Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €75.00 Price Target

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.91 ($82.25).

FRA KGX opened at €74.20 ($87.29) on Wednesday. KION GROUP AG has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.11.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

