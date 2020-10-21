Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €5.00 Price Target

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 38.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.98 ($10.57).

ETR SFQ opened at €8.10 ($9.53) on Wednesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12 month low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of €7.92 ($9.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.69 million and a PE ratio of 56.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.67.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

