Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.30 ($14.47).

ETR PSM opened at €10.78 ($12.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.00. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

