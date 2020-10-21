KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $266.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $300.99 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $308.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Shares of NextEra Energy are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,541. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

