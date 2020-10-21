KeyCorp Comments on Fluor Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a research report issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

FLR stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Fluor has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Fluor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Fluor by 13.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

