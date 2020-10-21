KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.41.

Shares of FANG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,760. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $96.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

