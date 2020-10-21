KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 112,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

