KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

NYSE ED traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,812,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,326,000 after purchasing an additional 89,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,446,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.