KeyCorp Increases American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target to $97.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $90.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

