KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, RTT News reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE KEY opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

