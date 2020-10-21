KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

GPOR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 864,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,116,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.41. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 99.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

