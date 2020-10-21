KeyCorp Weighs in on Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

COG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 113,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 39.9% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 158,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

