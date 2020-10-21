Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Up 15.8% in September

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.24. 13,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average is $144.89. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

