Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. 61,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,519,284. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

