Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Update

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. 1,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,466. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -0.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

