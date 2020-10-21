KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 615,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 105,970 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,484,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE KNOP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,052. The stock has a market cap of $446.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.38. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

