Kohl’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 28,674 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 760% compared to the average daily volume of 3,333 put options.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 205.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 138,539 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 140.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 179.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 71,132 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

