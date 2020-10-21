Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.81 ($55.07).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

