Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €38.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.81 ($55.07).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

