Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.61 ($54.84).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

