Kosmos Energy Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kosmos Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

KOS opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $462.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,198,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,212 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 2,002.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,090,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.