Kraton Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kraton in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kraton’s FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. Kraton has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $966.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 933.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

