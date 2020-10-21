Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) (LON:KMK) Shares Gap Down to $12.25

Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) (LON:KMK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $11.85. Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 844,896 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

In other news, insider Peter Williams purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,758.56).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

