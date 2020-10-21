Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) (LON:KMK) Shares Gap Down to $12.25

Shares of Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) (LON:KMK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $11.85. Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 844,896 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.42. The company has a market cap of $37.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.

In other news, insider Peter Williams acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,758.56).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

