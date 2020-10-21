Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report sales of $35.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.62 million to $41.92 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $69.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $149.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.11 million to $159.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $181.00 million, with estimates ranging from $175.77 million to $190.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 11.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 22,953 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 89,711 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 287,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. 7,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,626. The stock has a market cap of $836.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 69.85, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

