Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Laird Superfood in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:LSF opened at $57.18 on Monday. Laird Superfood has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

In other news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone purchased 90,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,020.00.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

