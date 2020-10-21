Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

NYSE:LVS opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.48. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

