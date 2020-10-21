LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 14,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $182.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LCNB has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Get LCNB alerts:

In related news, Director Mary E. Bradford purchased 1,800 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.