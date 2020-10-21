Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,668 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. 42,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

