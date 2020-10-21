Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,281 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.90. 985,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,115,508. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

