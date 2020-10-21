Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Gap Up to $0.51

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.63. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 67,230 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.40% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

