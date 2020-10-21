Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Up 16.1% in September

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 802,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $889.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

