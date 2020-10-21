Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.05.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

