Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Exrates and HitBTC. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $60,429.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.01122529 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000019 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12,845.78 or 1.03198791 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 350.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 695,429,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Braziliex, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

