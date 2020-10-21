Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

NYSE LAD opened at $266.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $288.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $31,328,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $26,827,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $24,979,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after buying an additional 70,008 shares during the last quarter.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

