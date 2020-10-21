Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 43.21 ($0.56).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 27.19 ($0.36) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 577,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Insiders have bought 2,578,678 shares of company stock valued at $66,893,488 in the last ninety days.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.