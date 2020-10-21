Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 24.45-24.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $24.45 EPS.

LMT opened at $372.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.81 and its 200-day moving average is $380.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

