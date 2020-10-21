Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

LOGI traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.55. 16,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,498. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $95.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8697 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

