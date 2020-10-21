Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $73.50 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $95.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 84.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.