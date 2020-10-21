Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Logitech International stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $95.71.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 338,446 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 230,910 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $10,052,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,405.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4,816.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 137,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

