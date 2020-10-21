Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at DA Davidson

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $83.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Shares of LOGI opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $95.71.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $8,881,046.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,459 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 230,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 338,446 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 336,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

